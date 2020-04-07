Liquor thefts on rise amid lockdown in Delhi-NCR, two incidents reported in last 48 hours

Two incidents of liquor theft have been reported in the Delhi-NCR in the last 48 hours alone. (Representational pic)

The nationwide lockdown in wake of the deadly coronavirus that has crippled economic activities and brought daily lives of ordinary citizens to an unprecedented halt appears to have done little to dampen the spirits of some criminal elements. The lockdown has resulted in the closure of all non-essential businesses in the entire country. Except grocery and medical shops, all retail businesses have been shut. Shops selling liquor in the country have also been shut as a part of the lockdown. These shops, once crowded, today wear a deserted look.

In a major cause of concern for shop owners and law enforcement agencies, the absence of manpower at liquor shops and the closure of markets to fight the spread of the COVID-19 has turned into an opportunity for theives and robbers looking to make the most of the crisis situation. Following March 24, when the lockdown came into effect, several incidents of thefts and robberies have been reported at liquor shops from different cities.

According to media reports, two incidents of liquor theft have been reported in the Delhi-NCR in the last 48 hours alone. In the first instance, thieves in the Mundka area of Outer Delhi broke into a closed government liquor shop and stole several boxes of liquor worth lakhs. The shop is located in the PVC market in the capital.

The thieves broke the lock of the shop at night and escaped with the bottles of liquor. Mundka police said that they have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

A similar case was reported on Saturday from Roshanara Road by a police patrolling party. Police said they found the shutter of the wine shop of the Delhi Consumer Cooperative Whole Store (DCCWS) open. Police said the exact quantity of liquor stolen could not be ascertained yet.

Just two days ago, an attempted robbery was reported from a liquor shop in Noida as well.

In Secunderabad of Telangana, thieves drilled a hole into a liquor shop in Gandhi Nagar area and decamped with alcohol worth Rs 26,000. Earlier, a wine shop worker had made a failed attempt to steal liquor bottles at Himayathnagar.

The incidents come at a time when shops selling liquor have been shut as part of the lockdown and there have been reports of liquor being black-marketed at exorbitant rates.