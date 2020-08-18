Liquor smuggling racket busted in Bihar! Courier company used cover of transporting sanitizer bottles to dodge police

Representational pic.

The Bihar excise department has busted a gang which was booking alcohol bottles via a courier company to make deliveries in the dry state. According to Shailendra Kumar, an excise department official, this is the first time when a courier company has been found involved in smuggling of alcohol in the state.

Kumar said that to dodge the police, the courier company was smuggling alcohol in the name of transporting sanitizer bottles. This, he said, was being done cleverly to circumvent police scrutiny.

The courier company was involved in delivering alcohol bottles across the state, reports said.

The gang was involved in smuggling alcohol bottles for the past months. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The excise department said that the courier company’s office in Malsalami area of Patna was raided by officials. The officials seized eight cartons of alcohol (nearly 170 litres) from the office.

This was not the first time when the excise department has busted a gang involved in liquor smuggling in the state. The menace of liquor smuggling has become a cause of concern for the police and the government. Smugglers have been innovating new methods to dodge officials since the government banned sale and consumption of liquor in the state on April 5, 2016.

Smugglers were earlier caught transporting alcohol in LPG cylinders, ambulances, trucks, oil tankers and others.