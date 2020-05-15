Liquor shops to reopen in Tamil Nadu! Supreme Court stays Madras HC order asking government to shut liquor vends

People line up to buy alcohol from a liquor shop in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)

Liquor shops open in Tamil Nadu: Government-owned liquor shops in Tamil Nadu may reopen in the state following the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the Madras High Court order which had asked the AIADMK government to shut down liquor vends during the lockdown period.

The Madras High Court had on May 8 directed the state government to close state-run liquor shops on the ground that they violated lockdown guidelines. The government approached the top court on the same day challenging the HC order. It said that the decision to close shops will amount to grave losses in revenue and complete halt in commercial activities.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, SK Kaul and BR Gavai stayed the Madras HC order after taking note of the appeal of government firm Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) which is authorised to sell alcoholic beverages.

The apex court also issued notices to those who had filed the pleas in the HC against government’s decision to allow liquor shops to resume operation, lawyer Yogesh Kanna, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said.

Taking a cue from other states, the Tamil Nadu government had last week allowed the sale of liquor in non-containment zones with strict implementation of social distancing norms. However, thousands gathered at liquor shops across the state to buy alcohol, posing a risk arounbd the spread of COVID-19.

The AIADMK government’s decision to allow liquor shops to resume business was criticised by the opposition parties. The DMK led by MK Stalin even protested against the government last week as workers were seen holding a placard and a black flag in front of their respective homes.