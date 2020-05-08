No stay on liquor sale, rules Supreme Court, suggests home delivery to maintain social distancing

Prayagraj: People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court today refused to pass any orders staying the sale of liquor during the lockdown. The top court, however, said that states could consider online delivery of alcohol to check the massive crowds outside liquor shops across the country and maintain social distancing.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition seeking directions to declare direct contact sales of alcoholic liquors for human consumption at liquor shops as unconstitutional, null and void.

Advocate Sai Deepak, representing the petitioner, said that social distancing norms are openly flouted as the number of shops are less and number of people who consume liquor are huge. He said that this is affecting the life of a common man and urged the top court to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to make clarifications and state should abide by it.

The government has allowed the sale of liquor during the lockdown with strict implementation of the social distancing norms.