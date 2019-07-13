Liquor love! This Tamil Nadu MLA wants mobile shops, more outlets to end ‘hardship’ of buying alcohol

Tamil Nadu MLA U Thaniyarasu has pitched for opening more liquor shops in the state, adding that people living in remote areas were finding it difficult to access alcohol.

To ensure the smooth sale of liquor in the state, an MLA of the ruling AIADMK’s alliance partner has asked the Tamil Nadu government to bring a system in place so that people who consume liquor don’t have to face hardship in buying liquor. Speaking on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, MLA U Thaniyarasu pitched for opening more liquor shops or sell liquor through mobile shops. The Paramathi Velur MLA said that people living in remote areas were finding it difficult to access alcohol.

The lawmaker’s suggestion surprised many including the ruling MLAs. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam were present inside the House when Thaniyarasu made the demand.

The MLA also said that tipplers had to finish their daily work early and rush to crowded liquor shops to by their drinks.

“The government is selling (liquor) and people have decided to drink. So why put them through hardship for getting liquor? I urge the government to ensure easy sale of liquor either by opening more shops or selling liquor through mobile shops,” Thaniyarasu who heads Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai said.

He said that the state government’s decision to close Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops is causing hardship to people.

“There is a large crowd in front of TASMAC shops akin to that of cinema theatres. A layman who works for hours has to go to TASMAC shop in his vehicle to buy liquor and consumes there. While returning home, many lose their lives in accidents. To avoid this, liquor can be sold in vehicles,” he added.

When another MLA who was seated next to him sought to convey something to him, he said, “Please don’t disturb me when I am raising an important issue here.”

The demand from the MLA comes at a time when political parties in the state are demanding from the government to bring a law to enforce a total prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor. The ruling AIADMK government has promised to close all TASMAC shops in a phased manner.

Tipplers who buy from TASMAC liquor outlets are on a high ever since the AIADMK won the assembly elections 2016 as the party had promised to impose prohibition in the state.