Liquor home delivery in Maharashtra! Uddhav Thackeray govt issues order allowing doorstep delivery during lockdown

Representational pic.

Liquor home delivery Pune, Mumbai: The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued an order, allowing home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period, thus becoming the first state in the country to approve such a move.

The state Home Department has issued guidelines to be followed by shops while delivering liquor. It said that shops should designate a person for home delivery only and that the person should undergo a health check up to ensure he is not infected with the coronavirus.

“Maharashtra government hereby permits the licensee holding the licensees in form FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II, as appended to the Bombay Liquor Rules 1953, to sell the IMFL – Spirits, Beer, Mild Liquor, Wines, to the permit holders by effecting delivery at the home address of the permit holders, subject to the conditions,” the notification issued by the Home Department said.

The development is significant as it comes in the backdrop of tipplers gathering in large numbers outside liquor shops across the state to buy their quota, defying the social distancing norms.

Notably, the state excise department has already decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis for sale of liquor in Pune to avoid crowding at shops.