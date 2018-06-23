Lionel Messi fan goes missing in Kerala after Argentina’s 3-0 loss to Croatia

Alex worked at a private firm in Kottayam and had reportedly bought the jersey of Argentina before the match to his way home. (Source: Twitter)

A Messi fan Kerala went missing in Kerala after his country Argentina lost a match at the ongoing Fifa World Cup. Dinu Alex (30) was a die-hard fan of Argentina football star Lionel Messi. He lived in Kerala’s Kottayam village with his parents. The football fan was left heartbroken when on Thursday the country lost 3-0 to Croatia in the world cup.

Police suspect that Alex might have resorted to some extreme step as a suicide note was found from his house. The note that was found in Alex’s bedroom revealed his deep disappointment after the intense match, “I am going to the unfathomable depth of death. Nobody else is responsible for my death.”

Alex worked at a private firm in Kottayam and had reportedly bought the jersey of Argentina before the match to his way home. He watched the match for some time with his parents and continued to watch it after they went to sleep. His mother last saw him at around midnight and woke up to find him missing from his room early in the morning. On searching his room Alex’s father P V Alexander found a suicide note that he left and called the police.

As per a report in The Indian Expres,s the Ayarkunnam police station house officer Anil Kumar, VS said, the sniffer dog traced Alex’s scent to the Meenachil river. Teams were searching for him but the search operations were suspended due to bad weather and will resume once it gets better. No other angle seems to be probable in the case, said the police.

The entire state of Kerala is abuzz since the Fifa world cup commenced. The sport has a huge fan following in the hinterlands of the state. Intensive conversations about football and people sporting jerseys of their favourite teams are a common sight.