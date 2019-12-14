Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for nation. Don’t insult him: Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut said that Sena respects both Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. (IE)

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Veer Savarkar was the pride of India and he should not be insulted. Without naming Congress or its former chief Rahul Gandhi, the Sena leader said: “Vir Savarkar is the god of not only Maharashtra but the entire country. Savarkar is the pride of the nation. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar sacrificed his life for independence. Every such god should be honoured. There would be no compromise.”

विर सावरकर हे महाराष्ट्राचेच नव्हे तर देशाचे दैवत आहे.

सावरकर नावात राष्ट्राभिमान आणि स्वाभिमान आहे. नेहरू ,गांधी यांच्या प्रमाणेच सावरकर यांनी स्वातंत्र्यासाठी जीवनाचा होम केला. अशा प्रत्येक दैवताचा सन्मान करायला हवा.इथे तडजोड नाहीत.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

Raut further said that Sena respects both Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. “Do not insult Veer Savarkar. Jai Hind,” he added. His remark comes hours after former Congress president insulted Savarkar by saying that he won’t apologise for what he had said on rape. “The BJP asked me to apologize. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for the truth. I will die, but I will not apologize, no Congress worker will ask,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking at Bharat Bachao rally.

Congress does not believe that Savarkar was a freedom fighter and the reason given behind it that he wrote multiple mercy petitions to the British. Sena, on the other hand, considers Savarkar who fought for the independence of the country.

In fact, Sena has been demanding Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. In the joint manifesto of BJP-Sena, both the parties had promised to recommend Savarkar’s name for Bharat Ratna. However, after polls, both the parties split over power-sharing. Sena later formed the government with Congress and NCP.

Moments after Rahul Gandhi’s comments, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said: “Looking forward to seeing Shiv Sena defend Rahul Gandhi for his statement implying that ‘Veer Savarkar was a coward who apologized’!”

The BJP leader attacked Rahul Gandhi for making such comment and said: “For once Rahul Gandhi is right. He can never be ‘Rahul Savarkar’. Veer Savarkar is a national icon, who has had a civilisational impact on India’s polity and will continue to be revered for generations to come. 5 generation of Nehru-Gandhi family can’t measure up to his legacy.”