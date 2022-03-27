Like ‘Bulldozer Baba’ of Uttar Pradesh, can ‘Bulldozer Mama’ help BJP in Madhya Pradesh

After the party’s success in Uttar Pradesh, the term has found a new home in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh which will go to the polls next year.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is popularly known as Mama or uncle, has donned a new moniker of ‘Bulldozer Mama’ after the success of ‘bulldozer baba’ in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP promoted the ‘bulldozer baba’ moniker for Yogi Adityanath in an affirmation that his government used the machine to raze illegal properties of criminals. Now, after the party’s success in Uttar Pradesh, the term has found a new home in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh which will go to the polls next year.

The BJP is using the term in Madhya Pradesh in an attempt to build up Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s image as someone who is tough on criminals. Earlier this week, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma lined up bulldozers outside his government bungalow in Bhopal with hoarding reading ‘Beti ki suraksha mein jo banega rora, mama ka bulldozer banega hathora (Uncle’s bulldozer will raze down those who impede the security of our daughters).’

This comes after the district administrations in Sheopur, Seoni, and Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh razed the houses of three rape-accused. On the other hand, Raisen district officials demolished allegedly illegal homes and shops of some Muslims last week who were named in an FIR in a case related to a clash with some Adivasis.

On the second anniversary (March 23) of the BJP government in the state, Chouhan visited Sharma’s home and was greeted with chants of ‘Bulldozer Mama Zindabad’, reported the Indian Express. The CM later said in a tweet, “Uncle’s bulldozer has always worked. It won’t stop till all criminals are swept away. We won’t spare anti-social elements.”

This is not the first time that bulldozers are being used in Madhya Pradesh. In December 2018 when the Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh, it launched a crackdown on people found guilty of indulging in adulteration and their properties was demolished.