‘Like a landlord unable to maintain haveli’: Sharad Pawar’s reality check for Congress

Sharad Pawar said that his colleagues in Congress are not ready to take a different point of view when it comes to leadership.

The Congress, which has been ignoring the calls for wide-ranging reforms by its own leaders, got another reality check from its Maharashtra ally Nationalist Congress Party. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has compared the Congress to a landlord who still reminisces about past glory. He said that it’s time for the grand old party to accept that it no longer holds the sway across the country like it once had.

Pawar said that there was a time when Congress ruled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari but the situation is no longer like that anymore. He said the closeness between the Congress and the opposition parties will increase only when there is a mentality within Congress to accept this fact.

Pawar said that his colleagues in Congress are not ready to take a different point of view when it comes to leadership. When asked whether it’s due to the arrogance, Pawar cited an anecdote about a zamindar (landlords) who used to have huge land parcels and big Havelis but his lands shrunk after the government brought land ceiling legislation. “The Havelis remain but there is no capability to maintain and repair them,” said Pawar.

Pawar said that their (landlords’) agricultural income is also not high as it used to be before. He said that their lands has shrunk to a few acres from thousand acres before but even then today when they wake up in the morning, they consider all that green fields as their property. “It was his once but doesn’t belong to him now,” said Pawar.

Pawar, however, said that the Congress is the only national party with a pan-India presence and government in 5-7 states that can take on the BJP.

Pawar was reportedly informed that the Congress does not want to see Mamata Banerjee as the face of the united opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and has stuck with Rahul Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee had met various opposition leaders in the last few months urging them to come together to defeat the BJP. She had also met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.