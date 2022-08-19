‘Like a foreign girlfriend’: BJP leader’s raw barb at Nitish Kumar after Bihar regime change

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargia’s take on the regime change in Bihar has created quite a stir in political circles. Earlier in the day, the BJP leader likened Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s frequent change in alliance partners in the state to a “foreign woman” who “changes her boyfriends frequently”.

“When I was travelling abroad, someone said women there change their boyfriends at any time. The Chief Minister of Bihar is also similar, never know who’s hand he may hold or leave,” Vijayvargiya had said, according to news agency ANI.

In June, Vijayvargiya had been in the eye of the storm when he said that ‘Agniveers’ can be posted as guards outside the party offices. In his defence, Vijayvargiya said that his comments were taken out of context by the “toolkit gang”.

Kumar broke ties with the BJP earlier this month, the second time in nine years, to realign with the RJD which he had ditched to return to the NDA in 2017. He had snapped ties with the BJP back in 2013. In 2015, he was elected as Bihar CM after fighting elections alongside allies RJD and Congress. However, Kumar realigned with BJP in 2017. Two years after his party only managed to secure 45 seats in the 243-member strong Assembly, he walked out of the NDA yet again and returned to the Grand Alliance.

“How many times can you ditch your allies? You did it in 1994, then again in 2013, 2017 and now, in 2022,” said former JD(U) president RCP Singh and once a close aide of Kumar. According to speculations, Singh, who was called a “BJP agent” by the JD(U), is slated to join the saffron party soon.

When asked if Kumar has earned the title of ‘palturam’ (turncoat), Singh said, “I would not agree to the name of ‘Ram’ being dragged into this. But, yes, the political somersaults will cause many such unflattering labels being attached to him.”