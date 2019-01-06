Lighting valley: PM Modi’s Saubhagya powered 20,000 households in Rajouri, J&K

In September 2017, the Modi government launched Saubhagya to achieve the goal of universal household electrification in the country by March 31, 2019.

More than 20,000 households of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir have been electrified under the Saubhagya Scheme. ANI reports that most of the beneficiaries of the scheme are from BPL and SC/ST category. Speaking on this, Rajouri Superintendent Engineer Yashpaul Bhagat said that the central government-sponsored scheme has given electricity to those who never saw lights in their life.

“I visited many villages where electrification was done. I can’t express how happy those people are after seeing lights in their homes after so many years. They are happy and excited,” Bhagat told ANI. The connections have been given free of cost under the Saubhagya Scheme.

In September 2017, the Modi government launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana’ (Saubhagya) to achieve the goal of universal household electrification in the country by March 31, 2019. The scheme aims to provide last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all remaining households in rural as well as urban areas.

Recently, the government claimed that it has connected about 2.39 crore households since the launch of the scheme.

In a statement issued on December 31, the Ministry of Power said: “The Nation has achieved yet another milestone in the power sector with the completion of electrification in hundred per cent household in 25 states at the year-end.”

Among the states that achieved 100 per cent electrification are Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Bihar, J&K, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana and West Bengal. However, about 10.48 lakh households are yet to be electrified in Assam, Rajasthan, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh.