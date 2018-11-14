Light rains bring down mercury level in Delhi-NCR, but air quality remains ‘severe’

By: | Updated: November 14, 2018 8:20 AM

Light rains in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night brought the mercury down but air quality remained in the 'severe' category.

Light rains in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night brought the mercury down but air quality remained in the 'severe' category.

Light rains in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night brought the mercury down but air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category. According to news agency ANI, PM 10 level recorded 289 in Lodhi Road which falls under ‘poor’ category and PM 2.5 level recorded 325 which comes in ‘very poor’ category on Air Quality Index (AQI).

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall AQI was recorded at 403 which falls in the ‘severe’ category. It said that while 17 areas in the capital recorded ‘severe’ air quality and it was ‘very poor’ in 14 zones.

Delhiites have been battling severe air pollution for the last few days. The pollution levels shot up especially after Diwali with pollution level entering ‘severe-plus emergency’ category.


The rainfall on Tuesday night and in the wee hours today also brought the temperature down in Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature was 27 degrees Celcius and minimum hovered around 13 degrees Celcius. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius.


According to the Met department, the national and adjoining areas are expected to witness light rain and thundershowers throughout the day. In the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung observatory received 0.5 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday has lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi. According to the EPCA, heavy vehicles will now ply in the city on normal timings between 11 pm to 6 am.

