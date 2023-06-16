Cyclone Biparjoy has become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea. The cyclone made its landfall in Gujarat on June 15, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. It is expected to move further northwestwards on Friday.

‘At 0230 of Today, 16th June the SCS BIPARJOY lay centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya. it would further move NW-wards and weaken into a CS by early morning of the 16th and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan,’ IMD said in a tweet.

Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds by the storm brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, according to officials.

According to the Gujarat government, 94000 people have been relocated from coastal areas. Visuals of Cyclone damaging housing structures around the ports in Gujarat. Fishing operations are suspended till Saturday.

Cyclone Biparjoy was witnessed near the Jakhau port in Gujarat on Thursday evening. Visuals of trees being uprooted in Gujarat’s coastal area Jakhau.

Gujarat witnesses strong winds with very heavy rainfall in Navlakhi district of Gujarat.

According to the officials, Eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of the state road and building department, and 397 of the state electricity department are on the ground in coastal districts.NDRF team rescues two people from the low-level areas of Rupen Bandain Dwarka.

NDRF began operations in Gujarat post-Cyclone Biparjoy including road clearance operations undertaken by NDRF in several parts of Gujarat.

Commercial flights at Gujarat Airport have been suspended till Friday. IMD has issued warnings of severe devastation, including infrastructural damage due to heavy rainfall and high speed winds.

Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in several parts of Bhuj, including severe waterlogging and power outrages.