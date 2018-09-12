Life in Kerala after flood: Now God’s own country facing dry spell, fighting fall in groundwater level

Present situation of Periyar river in Aluva. (IE Photo)

People of Kerala have witnessed vicissitudes of fortune in recent times as the state has been going through unusual dry spell barely a month after devastating flood ravaged it. The whole state has been witnessing scarcity of rainfall since the beginning of September, according to Indian Express report. Another area of concern is the decreasing level of ground-water, the report states.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram in its report cited that Kerala has received 7.9 mm of precipitation from August 30 to September 5. This is way below of normal rainfall during this period which is 56 mm. What this means is that, while Kerala was lashed by 33 per cent excess rainfall in the three months of monsoon, deficiency reached 86 per cent in the first week of September. There is no immediate relief as well. “As per our extended forecast, rain would pick up only after September 17. The present dry period is unusual. Due to no rain, the temperature has also increased, mainly in southern parts of the state,’’ IMD, Thiruvananthapuram, director S Sudevan was quoted as saying by IE.

In the aftermath of the flood, Kerala has started witnessing drastic fall in groundwater-level. Kerala Groundwater Department director Justine Mohan has claimed that there have been reports of decreasing groundwater level in flood-affected areas. “We have started collecting data from sample wells of the department for analysing the situation,’’ he said.

Mohan cited flood as the reason behind this sudden fall in groundwater-level. He said that surface soil is the most important factor in ensuring that groundwater level is recharged. This also infiltration of water into the earth, he said. The official stated that the deluge has caused large-scale soil erosion in some places and in such areas, water infiltration would not be at the expected normal level, leading to a dip in groundwater level.