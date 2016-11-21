Life in Kashmir affected as separatists resume shutdown

Many shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut once again today after two days of relaxation announced by the separatists. (Reuters)

Life in Kashmir was affected again today as the separatists resumed their shutdown after suspending it over the weekend.

The effect of the strike was visible on the roads across Kashmir as there was less traffic compared to last two days, when the Valley was bustling with activity after 133 days of unrest triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in an encounter by security forces on July 8.

However, public transport was plying in some areas in the civil lines as well as in the outskirts of the city here, officials said.

Many shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut once again today after two days of relaxation announced by the separatists.

They said some shops were also open in these areas.

Reports of less traffic were also received from most other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said.

Some inter-district cabs, connecting the summer capital with other districts of the Valley, were also plying.

Few vendors have put up their stalls along TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through Lal Chowk city centre.

The separatists have been issuing weekly protest programmes.

As many as 86 people, including two police personnel, have been killed and several thousand others injured in the unrest.

Around 5,000 security forces personnel have also been injured in the clashes.