Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu sets ‘2021 deadline’ for achieving 100 PC piped water supply in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has set 2021-end as the deadline to provide 100 per cent piped water supply to households in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Friday. The L-G gave the deadline while chairing a meeting here to review the operations of the public health engineering (PHE) and the irrigation and flood control departments.

Commissioner-Secretary PHE and I&FC Ajeet Kumar Sahu gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the departments, the status of various ongoing projects, including those related to providing piped water supply, and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The meeting was informed that the J-K government has envisaged connecting each and every household with piped water supply by 2022, the spokesman said.

Murmu directed the officers to achieve the set target of providing 100 percent piped water supply to each household in J-K by 2021 end. The L-G said conservation of water sources is critical and called for active participation of local bodies and panchayati raj institutions to conserve water. Murmu stressed on convergence of funds under MGNREGA and other local bodies’ to protect water sources. He also underscored the need for capacity building and technical knowhow of officials to enhance the delivering mechanism of various services.

During the meeting, the L-G sought a detailed report on the Jhelum Flood Management. Commissioner-Secretary PHE informed that works worth Rs 399.29 crore have been completed under Phase-I and a Rs 1684 cr detailed project report has been submitted for Phase-II.

The L-G directed the officers to notify the restricted flood prone areas and prepare a comprehensive desilting plan for critical streams and spill channels. To strengthen the forewarning system of Disaster Management, Murmu suggested the launching of bulk SMS service during the monsoon season in addition to the dissemination of information through social, print and electronic media. He also underlined the need to integrate flood management norms with building bye laws.