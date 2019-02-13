Lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ exposed by CAG report on Rafale: Arun Jaitley

The CAG report on Rafale stated that the deal by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86% cheaper as compared to the one negotiated by the UPA in 2007.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun Jaitley on Wednesday claimed victory for the Modi government after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Rafale deal was tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. The CAG states that the deal finalised by the NDA government in 2016 was 2.86 per cent cheaper than what the UPA government had negotiated in 2007.

Taking to Twitter, Jaitley lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties saying the CAG report has exposed their lies on Rafale. “It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum,” Jaitley said in a series of tweets.

READ ALSO | ‘No major terror attacks other than Uri, Pathankot in last 4.5 years’: Kiren Rijiju

He also said that the CAG report underlines that the 2016 deal clauses were lower in terms of price and faster when it came to delivery, and also ensuring better maintenance and lower escalation. “The lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by the CAG Report. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation?”

Ahead of the tabling of the CAG report in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi cited a media report to claim that Modi’s defence on pricing of the Rafale deal has been demolished. The CAG report on Rafale stated that the deal by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86 per cent cheaper as compared to the one negotiated by the UPA in 2007.

A day earlier, the Congress chief had rubbished the CAG report as the “Chowkidaar Auditor General” report. He had cited another media report by The Hindu to allege that PM Modi was acting as a middleman for industrialist Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal. He also said that PM Modi disclosed details of the Rafale deal to Ambani 10 days before the deal was finalised, an act exposing him to criminal proceedings for treason. Reliance Defence, however, rejected Rahul’s claims of Ambani having prior knowledge of the deal.