‘Lies defeated’: PM Modi targets Congress over Rafale allegations at Karnataka event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at the Congress and said that the lies peddled by the Opposition targetting his government have been defeated. The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka’s Tumakuru.

PM Modi’s remarks came in reference to the attacks by Congress over its against him and his government alleging corruption in the Rafale jets deal with France. The PM reminded the gathering how the Congress claimed that the government was destroying state-run HAL to benefit the Ambanis.

Also Read PM Modi will try his best to avoid discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

“Misinformation was spread about HAL and many false allegations were made against our government. Many working hours of Parliament were wasted over it. HAL’s Helicopter Factory and its rising power will expose those who levelled false allegations. HAL is boosting self-reliance in defence,” the Prime Minister said.

“No matter how big a lie is, eventually it is defeated,” PM Modi said, adding that his government improved the state of state-run defence companies while also opening doors to the private sector.

The Prime Minister further said referred to Karnataka as the land of innovation. “From drones to Tejas aircraft manufacturing is being done in the state. The state has become the first choice for investors. From modern assault rifles, aircraft carrier, to fighter jets are being manufactured by India,” the Prime Minister said addressing the gathering in Tumakuru, around 70 km from Bengaluru in poll-bound Karnataka.

“This factory is the answer to the opposition charges. The truth is revealing itself today,” he added. As per a government statement, the greenfield helicopter factory inaugurated by the PM today will manufacture Light Utility Helicopters and Indian multi-role Helicopters. The factory is expected to manufacture over 1000 helicopters over the next 20 years.

The PM’s remarks, without naming Congress, stem from the latter’s campaign against Modi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The party which contested elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi alleged irregularities in the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale deal. The party further alleged that the deal for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets with the French government benefitted Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Defence Ltd.

The party had questioned why the private company was given a benefit over HAL in the deal. Notably, the central government was given a clean-chit by the Supreme Court in the allegations against it in the Rafale deal. The BJP had earlier demanded that Rahul must apologise for the allegations.