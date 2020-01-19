Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution: Manmohan Singh

By: |
Published: January 19, 2020 10:01:34 PM

Young people have recently reminded the country that freedom is best secured in the custody of enlightened citizens and when it is protected for all, he said.

These institutions, nurtured over the years, need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution, he said. (File image)These institutions, nurtured over the years, need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution, he said. (File image)

Institutions of India’s liberal democracy need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday amid nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law.

Young people have recently reminded the country that freedom is best secured in the custody of enlightened citizens and when it is protected for all, he said.

Related News

In his address at the launch of former Union minister Ashwini Kumar’s book ‘Human Dignity — A purpose in perpetuity’ here, Singh said institutions of “our liberal and libertarian democracy” have been put to test on several occasions when fundamental freedoms were threatened.

These institutions, nurtured over the years, need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution, he said.

Indeed, the idea of freedom can acquire shape and form in the lives of our people only if they can live as equal citizens under the law, the former prime minister said.

His remarks come amid raging protests against the amended citizenship law and the Kerala government approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution Manmohan Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Had detailed discussions with Amit Shah on cabinet expansion, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
2TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu asks CM Jagan Mohan Reddy not to shift capital from Amaravati
3CAA suit in Supreme Court: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeks report from government