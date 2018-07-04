LG vs Delhi Government: Supreme Court decision a big victory for democracy, says Arvind Kejriwal

“Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled,” Sisodia told reporters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed as a ‘big win’ the decision of the Supreme Court on a batch of appeals filed by state government challenging the Delhi High Court’s order holding the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrative head of the national capital. “A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy,” Kejriwal said. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also termed the verdict as a ‘landmark decision’.

“Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi government will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled,” Sisodia told reporters. “I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy,” he added.

Among the other prominent personalities who reacted on the verdict were former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit and former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee. “I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a UT,” Dikshit said. “If Delhi Govt and L-G don’t work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then,” Dikshit added.

A big victory for the people of Delhi…a big victory for democracy… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General of India, also welcomed the decision. “Its a good verdict by Supreme Court. LG and Delhi government have to work harmoniously,can’t always have a confrontation. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision,” Sorabjee said.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday said that the Council of Ministers serving in an elected government is not bound by the powers of the Lieutenant Governor. In its verdict, the top court said that L-G is the administrative head, but can’t be obstructionist.

Reading out the verdict on behalf of three judges in the five-judge Constitution bench that heard the matter, CJI Dipak Misra said that “Constitutional interpretation (of the L-G’s power) must be based on Constitutional morality”.