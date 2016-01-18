Letters to the editor

GST and advance ruling

Apropos of the column “A litigation-free GST regime” by Rajeev Dimri (FE, January 11), the writer dwells upon the significance of the advance ruling mechanism. His advice is to design the advance ruling mechanism in the proposed GST law cautiously so as to ensure its potential and efficacy in the new tax environment. His advice is to seriously consider the pros and cons of the advance ruling provisions in the state VAT Acts, which are not all uniform but differ vastly in scope and application. Emphasising upon the indispensability of advance ruling mechanism that ‘extend clarity on tax policy and therefore carry the potential to transform them for partnering the State in its tax-collection’, he wishes the incumbent officers address the various aspects while designing the GST regime to institute a robust advance ruling mechanism. Unfortunately, Dimri does not comment upon the advance ruling provisions proposed in the Report of the Sub-Committee of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers, released in September 2015. To that extent his article, though substantially analytical, robs the reader of an enlightened discussion on the subject of advance ruling mechanism. Importantly, the Sub-Committee comprised senior tax officers of Centre and states and therefore its report draws clearly upon the experience of existing advance ruling mechanisms in the respective central and state laws. In the advance ruling mechanism proposed by the Sub-Committee, the eligibility criterion is not restrictive. It permits “any person registered or desirous of obtaining registration under the (relevant GST) Act”. The scope of issues covered is also wider, ranging from classification issues to interpretation of notifications, and includes admissibility of input tax credit and determination of value. While a wider discussion on this important subject is welcome, the suggestion to make the ruling subject to the appellate procedure would be self-defeating. Asking for the application of advance ruling mechanism to ‘concluded transactions’ would cause confusion and conflict vis-a-vis the functioning of appellate authorities.

TR Rustagi

Delhi

BCCI on a new pitch

Without doubt, the BCCI is a cash-rich body and has the power and resources even to make the ICC, the world cricket body, dance to its tunes and can dictate terms to it. It is usually the case that whenever the flow of money into any body begins to take place at a rapid pace, some undesirable elements associated with the body desperately make attempt to take a position and achieve their selfish interests; that should be nipped in the bud right away. In the context, the recommendations of Justice RM Lodha committee, as a part of massive revamp of the BCCI contemplated is a welcome step in the direction towards ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the affairs of administration. Reforms in BCCI have been extensively debated for long and are the need of the hour. People do have the right to know the functioning and other activities taking place and hence the proposed move to bring BCCI within the purview of the RTI Act and other such measures proposed like keeping the board away from the political and government interference, etc, will certainly go a long way in rebuilding the trust and credibility of BCCI.

Srinivasan Umashankar, Nagpur