Dropping caste

Apropos of the column “Delhi & Bihar polls: Spot the difference”, it is indeed every right thinking individual’s fond hope that not just Bihar, but India as a whole moves ahead of narrow parochial differences like the caste structure. But, as long as every Indian has not received the benefit of a progressive social education as much as school education, there can be no moving away from it. We will be stuck with practices from centuries before—even as the other countries around us change shed the flaws of their societies and march towards greater equity. This will lead to the flourishing of politicians such as Lalu Prasad and Mulayam Singh Yadav and BS Yeddyurappa (who hold over the Lingayat community made it impossible for someone like Modi to dislodge him from Karnataka, despite the rampant corruption he engaged in). To break free, from casteist and communal mindsets, we must ensure that future generations are taught rationality over religion. That will ensure that they have nothing to do with the scriptures, and books written thousands of years ago that didin’t even imagine what society would be like now. technology has changed humanity for the better and it is a more safer bet to side with it than with history that breeds disputes.

Amrit Sagar

Kanpur

Please send your letters to:

The Editor,The Financial Express, B1/B, Sector – 10, Noida – 201301. Distt: Gautam Budh Nagar (U.P.).or e-mail at: feletters@expressindia.com or fax at Delhi: 0120-4367933