Letters to the editor

A customer and his goods

Tuck shops, kiranas, bazaars, malls, e-tail, drone-delivery—the evolution is endless. With economic dispersal came vastly increased centres of earning and population shifts. Services of every kind had to follow the clientele, not only to be relevant but to cut down on cost and time of delivery. Now we have a series of economic strata between the rich and the erstwhile common man and the ranges of spendability that comes with it. So too have a range of goods that is tailored to meet the “Need-Cost Index” of respective niche consumers. Kirana stores are to e-commerce as post offices are to e-banking. The products and services offered are different and yet are required to complement each other. The malls have not displaced the kiranas, only they are resizing them. Each have a dedicated customer base of their own as would e-tail, that accords greater value to time, a stressed commodity in modern living. If the kirana provides a friendly nod at the shop counter, the malls provide an overall ambience for spending both time and money and a e-tail courier dispassionately hands over the parcel to a ardent TV aficionado or one busy earning his keep from home with a computer and now a drone acts the Santa. As the customer chooses the way he shops, the seller improvises his marketing. It is not the other way around. The axiom is that a customer and his goods are never separated and an astute merchant would keep ensuring that, always.

R Narayanan

Ghaziabad

Reaching out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Northeast was timely and much-needed. The Northeast has been neglected for long years by the Central government, which has a lethargic attitude towards it. Infrastructure must be created on a war footing. Reaching out to insurgent groups and dealing with them in clearer terms cannot be over-emphasised.

Aatish Sharma

Mohali

Electric mobility

Apropos of the column “Brain scan: Tesla’s electric man” (FE, December 6), it is true that JB Straubel is charged with more than electrifying the Californian carmaker. He wants to take batteries to a new dimension. One nice and different thing we got to know was that Straubel takes a different view on the batteries themselves. Whereas most manufacturers of electric vehicles have opted for large-format batteries, both the Model S and its predecessor, the Tesla Roadster, are powered by around 7,000 individual Li-ion cells. We also loved reading about the fact that Airbus recently set up a subsidiary in France to build a two-seater pilot-training aircraft called the E-Fan. It is powered by electric motors driving a pair of ducted fans on either side of the rear fuselage. While a lot of innovations are taking place in battery technology and electric vehicles in the West, in India we are not doing much. Mahindra, the sole electric car maker in India, is facing trouble selling its electric vehicle, the E2O, in India, and the government too, despite its commitments towards the National Electric Mobility Mission, doesn’t seem to be doing much. Can we have some clarity?

Bhopal Singh Verma

Gurgaon

