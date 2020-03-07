Let’s reaffirm pledge to ensure safety, respect for women: President Kovind

By:
Published: March 7, 2020 7:08:44 PM

On the eve of International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind asked the nation on Saturday to reaffirm the pledge to ensure safety and respect for women.

president kovind, president ramnath kovindExtending his hearty congratulations and best wishes to all women, the President said this was the occasion to show respect to women for their crucial role and untiring efforts in building a better society, nation and world.

Extending his hearty congratulations and best wishes to all women, the President said this was the occasion to show respect to women for their crucial role and untiring efforts in building a better society, nation and world.

Also, this is an occasion to highlight those exceptional accomplishments through which women have made a mark in every walk of life and displayed their efficiency, dedication and commitment, he said.

“On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations,” the president added.

