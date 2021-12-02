‘Let Opposition leader be decided democratically’: Prashant Kishor backs Mamata day after ‘no UPA’ remark

The United Progressive Alliance or the UPA is an alliance of parties led by the Congress. (PTI)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor today said that the idea that Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition, but added that leadership is not the ‘divine right’ of the grand old party and the opposition face should be decided democratically. “The IDEA and SPACE that Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90 per cent elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically,” said Kishor.

Kishor’s statement came a day after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, said that there is “no UPA left” in the country. The United Progressive Alliance or the UPA is an alliance of parties led by the Congress. It ruled the country for 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

The West Bengal CM has been meeting leaders of different political parties to form an alliance of like-minded parties. She has been at the odds with the Congress as it has been unwilling to accept her leadership of the opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kishor, who has worked with Congress earlier, and is now believed to be advising Mamata, has also been critical of Rahul Gandhi recently. “The problem with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is that they think it was just a matter of time and people will throw the Modi government out,” he had said. He had also said that the BJP is not going away for some next decades as it has acquired over 30 per cent vote bank nationally.

The political strategist had said that there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of Congress. “People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP,” said Kishor in October.

With Mamata Banerjee reaching out to different political parties, the Congress has also started its attempt to strengthen the UPA with Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition.