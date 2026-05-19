The Ministry of External Affairs fielded questions about human rights and the Indian media landscape during a press conference in Norway on Monday — with videos of the interaction quickly going viral. Visuals shared online showed a local journalist asking why India should be “trusted” and a sharp war of words as both sides strove to make their point.

“People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions. Don’t worry about it. We are proud to be a democracy…we’re a country of continued civilisation for over 5000 years,” MEA Secretary Sibi George said.

MEA Secretary Sibi George cited several recent events as he responded to the question about “trusting India” — highlighting its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and mediatory roles amid global conflicts. He also noted that India was ‘based on a constitution” that guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens and provides legal remedies in cases of rights violations. George further stated that India believes in equality and human rights, adding that the right to vote and change governments remains the strongest example of democratic freedom.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2056473545853841833

‘Please don’t interrupt me’: MEA clashes with journalist in Norway

The exchange grew increasingly heated as George faced multiple interruptions from the reporter and insisted vehemently that he be allowed to finish responding.

“Let me finish my question. Let me finish my answer to the question. Asked me a question. You ask me a question. You asked me a question. Let me answer. You ask me a question. Let me answer. Okay, let me…I will come to that. I will come to you. Please, please, please have patience. Please, you know. Please have questions. No. When to answer, where to answer, how to answer – these are my prerogatives. You ask the question, don’t ask the answer…don’t ask me to answer in a particular way. Let me answer. I will answer,” he can be heard saying at one point.

People ‘misunderstand’ India by reading reports by ‘ignorant NGOs’: MEA

The MEA Secretary also underscored the extensive reach of the Indian media ecosystem while responding to the question. He contended that many people “misunderstand” India after reading reports published by “ignorant NGOs”.

“Some of you are from the Indian media. You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India (sic),” the MEA Secretary added.