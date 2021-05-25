‘Let Congress Vaccinate’: Karnataka Congress comes up with Rs 100-crore plan to vaccinate people of state

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said that while the Centre has abdicated its responsibility and the state government is unable to vaccinate all, they should let the Congress party vaccinate Karnataka. (PTI)

In another political attack on the ruling BJP in Karnataka, the Congress party has claimed to have come up with a plan to vaccinate all people of the state. It asked the government to let it take the responsibility of vaccinating all the people of the state. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said that while the Centre has abdicated its responsibility and the state government is unable to vaccinate all, they should let the Congress party vaccinate Karnataka. “Experts have pointed that vaccination is the only way to prevent further waves of pandemic. It is unfortunate that @PMOIndia has done little to procure vaccines. We from @INCKarnataka have a plan to fund Rs 100 Cr+ for procurement. I urge @CMofKarnataka to #LetCongressVaccinate,” he said in a tweet.

Soon, the Congress leaders picked up the hashtag and started posting their tweets and videos demanding the same. “The Congress party in Karnataka has come up with a Rs 100 Crore plan to vaccinate the people of the state. The BJP Govts at Centre & State have failed to vaccinate and vaccination of people between 18-44 remain suspended. #LetCongressVaccinate people of Karnataka!” tweeted All India Mahila Congress wing.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also urged the government to allow the Congress to take over the vaccination drive in the state. “I request Congress workers to make the people aware of how vaccination can defeat Covid, how the government has been slow in procuring vaccines, and how the Karnataka Congress has a proposal to directly procure vaccines, if only the government would let us,” he said.

Another day when the Covid death figure of 529 in Karnataka rings loud of the despair here. Hard to even imagine the pain inflicted on the families who have lost their loved ones. The agony & apathy have to end.There is a dire need to expedite vaccination.#LetCongressVaccinate — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 25, 2021

Youth Congress leader Srivatsa questioned that if BJP MPs like Tejasvi Surya can tie up with private hospitals and charge Rs 900 per dose, why was the government not allowing Congress to do it. “When BJP MPs like Tejasvi Surya can tie up with Private Hospitals & charge Rs 900 per dose, Why is Govt not allowing Congress MP, MLAs to procure Vaccines using MP/MLADS and Party Funds amounting to Rs 100 crores to give Vaccination for FREE? Why this bias?” he questioned.

When BJP MPs like Tejasvi Surya can tie up with Private Hospitals & charge ₹900 per dose, Why is Govt not allowing Congress MP, MLAs to procure Vaccines using MP/MLADS and Party Funds amounting to ₹100 crores to give Vaccination for FREE? Why this bias?#LetCongressVaccinate pic.twitter.com/Q5nCpmNJDv — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 25, 2021

The Congress party today said that the massive vaccine shortage Karnataka today faces is an example of BJP’s utter failure to protect people. It said that the party cannot leave citizens’ lives at the mercy of BJP’s incompetence and the party in Karnataka has devised a vaccination plan to end this suffering.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya today announced the start of a vaccination drive for Bengaluru South led by Vasavi Hospital. He said that 15,000 COVISHIELD (1st dose only) were made available for 18+ in the 1st phase and the inoculation would be through registration only.

Notably, Karnataka has been facing a shortage of vaccines for the 18-44 age group and have mostly been vaccinating frontline workers in this category. It plans to open 18+ vaccination for all from June 1.