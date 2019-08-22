Let Army constitute inquiry, will submit proof: Shehla Rashid on J&K claims

Shehla Rashid is a Ph.D scholar. She was arrested in February 2016 by Delhi Police for allegedly raising anti-India slogans at an event organised in the JNU campus.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Shehla Rashid on Thursday said that she is ready to submit proof supporting her remarks made on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week. Shehla said that she was waiting for the Indian Army to constitute an inquiry into her allegations so that she can provide them with evidence. “I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry, I will give the evidence then,” she said.

Her reaction comes days after a criminal case was filed in the Supreme Court against her for allegedly spreading fake news about the Indian Army through her Twitter account. The case was filed by Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on Monday.

In his petition, Srivastava demanded the immediate arrest of Shehla, a resident of Srinagar, and also wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding an FIR against the leader of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, a political party in the border state.

On Sunday, Shehla had on her Twitter account claimed that Indian forces are torturing people in Kashmir who are protesting against the government’s latest decisions to end the state’s special status and bifurcate it into two UTs. She alleged that armed forces “were entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses and deliberately spilling rations on the floor”.

In another tweet, the Srinagar resident said that in Shopian, four men were called into the Army camp and “interrogated and tortured”. “A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area,” she tweeted.

However, the Indian Army has categorically rejected her allegations and said that her claims are far from the reality in the Valley.

Shehla, a Ph.D scholar, was arrested in February 2016 by Delhi Police for allegedly raising anti-India slogans at an event organised in the JNU campus to protest against the hanging of the Parliament terror attack convict Afzal Guru.