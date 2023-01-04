Leopard spotted in Greater Noida society, search ops continue for second day

Search and rescue operations continued for the second day after a leopard was spotted inside a group housing society in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida extension, on Tuesday. The leopard was spotted at the Ajnara Le Garden in Sector 16 on Tuesday, triggering panic among residents.

Residents claimed that the feline was spotted on Wednesday morning as well.

A team from the Forest department at Gautam Buddh Nagar rushed to the spot, and experts from Meerut and Agra were also roped in, Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava, overseeing the rescue operation, told news agency PTI.

On December 27, the society had issued a similar leopard alert after its maintenance department informed the residents about a feline’s suspected presence on the premises and urged residents to avoid venturing outdoors.

The Ajnara Le Garden society has around 16 residential towers of which five to six are under construction. The leopard was spotted by society workers in one of the under-construction towers’ basement yesterday.

UP | 2 days ago, we received info that a wild animal was spotted in Ajnara Le Garden society. Verification was done but no evidence was found. Today,a wild animal was spotted there again. We verified info&rescue operation is on:DFO on leopard spotted at a society in Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/537U9NENz3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the society has issued a message urging residents to stay indoors and remain cautious.

