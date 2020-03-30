Leopard-like animal spotted in Chandigarh’s upscale locality amid lockdown; residents asked to stay indoors

Leopard-like animal spotted in Sector 5 residential area in Chandigarh.

A leopard-like animal was spotted roaming around in an upscale locality in Chandigarh on Monday, triggering a scare in the entire vicinity. The leopard was spotted in Sector 5 residential area, prompting police to make announcements asking residents to stay indoors.

According to reports, the wild cat was spotted at around 8.15 AM on Monday, after which the locals raised an alarm. The local police and the wildlife department swung into action. The officials are currently making the rounds in the sector to locate the animal.

Chandigarh, like the rest of the country, is currently under a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Today is the sixth day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“After the leopard was spotted, we made announcements asking people to stay indoors,” Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 3 Police Station, Inspector Jaspal Singh said, adding that the animal has entered a house in Sector 5. He said there have been no reports of any injuries caused by the animal so far.

“After it was spotted in the morning, we alerted wildlife officials and now they are trying to take it out of the house safely,” he said. Meanwhile, wildlife activists said they were not sure that the animal was a leopard. They added efforts were on to catch it.

Last week, Coonoor residents in Tamil Nadu claimed to spot sloth bears. In Delhi, people said they have seen peacocks moving freely. In neighbouring Noida, a nilgai was spotted near Sector 18, the most crowded place in the city.