Leopard beaten to death using sticks by villagers in Rajasthan’s Churu

Villagers in Rajasthan’s Churu on Tuesday killed a leopard who had allegedly attacked two persons earlier, a forest official said. The leopard had attacked some residents of Jhothra village in Taranagar, after which the locals decided to catch hold of the animal. The people who got injured in the attack were referred to the district hospital for treatment, said Banwari Lal Sharma, deputy conservator of forest.

A forest official team registered a case and took the carcass of the leopard in its custody.

The attacks by leopards and tigers are common in India’s hinterland. Earlier in the day, a similar incident was reported from Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district. As per the report, a leopard mauled to death a three-year-old boy in Reasi district’s Mahore area.

Later, a massive search operation was launched to track down leopard also accused of mauling to death another 8-year-old in state’s Kansoli village. A team of wildlife officials, police personnel and some locals are trying to locate and tranqualise the leopard.

A big controversy erupted last month after security agencies had shot dead Tigress Avni in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal. The tigress was believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 13 people in Maharashtra in the past two years. “Avni was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, at compartment no 149 of Borati forest under the jurisdiction of the Ralegaon police station,” a police official had told media

Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that Avni could be shot at sight, which prompted a flurry of online petitions seeking pardon for the tigress. As per the officials trained sniffer dogs, trap cameras, drones and a hang-glider, expert trackers, sharp-shooters and around 200 ground personnel were roped in for catching the tigress.

“The forest officials initially tried to nab her alive. However, due to dense forest and darkness, they were unable to do so and finally a bullet was fired in which the tigress fell on the spot,” the official had told media.

As the killing of tigers took a political turn, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Animal Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi and Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had commented on the issue.

While Rahul Gandhi had taken made a philosophical comment, Harsh Vardhan had hit back saying the government does not need a certificate from the former. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi tweeted,”The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated. Mahatma Gandhi #Avni.” Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had lashed out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the “ghastly murder” of the man-eating tigress, calling it a “straight case of crime”.