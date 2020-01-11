Left students protest against Mamata for meeting Modi

By: |
Published: January 11, 2020 9:37:37 PM

The TMCP students raised counter slogans chanting 'Bande Mataram' and 'Down with BJP and its cohorts'.

Students protesting in Bengal. (Image: ANI)

Left students on Saturday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan. The students, chanting ‘Azadi’ and ‘Shame shame’ broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded an explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi, who they said is behind CAA and NRC.

Banerjee rushed to the stage and tried to pacify the protesting students. The TMCP students raised counter slogans chanting ‘Bande Mataram’ and ‘Down with BJP and its cohorts’. Police rushed to the site, which is near the Raj Bhavan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Left students protest against Mamata for meeting Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JNU attack an act of ‘terrorist Leftist students’, says Ram Madhav
2Delhi elections: Sisodiya says each vote for BJP is vote against free electricity, education, healthcare
3Maharashtra: Shiv Sena to hold felicitation function for Uddhav Thackeray on January 23