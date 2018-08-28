Left, Right together! BJP, CPI(M) have joined hands in this state

These areas include East Midnapore’s Srirampur, Ramnagar, Talgachari and Malda’s Karimpur and Tehatta, Habibpur and Bamongola.

Can BJP, CPI(M) ever come together? Well, this has come true in several pockets of West Bengal where the two ideological rivals have joined hands to prevent the Trinamool Congress from forming panchayat boards. These areas include East Midnapore’s Srirampur, Ramnagar, Talgachari and Malda’s Karimpur and Tehatta, Habibpur and Bamongola.

Some of the gram panchayats have even begun the process of forming boards. In Nadia’s Hogolberia gram panchayat, the BJP is trying to keep TMC out of power by taking help from CPM and one independent candidate. Here, the BJP has won 8 seats, while the TMC has won 17. In Jamsaherpur gram panchayat, the TMC has won nine of the 24 seats, while the BJP has won 14 and enjoys the support of one independent candidate.

The BJP leadership has acknowledged the developments while the CPM is learnt to have warned these leaders. Speaking to The Indian Express, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that CPM leaders sitting in air-conditioned offices don’t recognise the situation on ground. He added that CPM cadres are joining hands with BJP to take on the TMC for the violence perpetrated by the ruling party in the state. Further, he urged all the Opposition to come together to take in on TMC.