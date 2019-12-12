Left parties to organise joint nationwide protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 19

Published: December 12, 2019 5:13:26 PM

The CPI(M) on Thursday said the BJP has pushed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to extend its "communal agenda" of ensuring that Hindu migrants from Bangladesh living in Assam are given citizenship while seeking to exclude Muslim migrants from that country.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, CAB protest, CPI(M), Hindu migrants, Bangladesh, Assam, Muslim migrants, BJP, NRC process in assamAn editorial in the forthcoming edition of the CPI(M) mouthpiece Peoples Democracy said the BJP had to get CAB passed to ensure smooth running of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. (Reuters photo)

The CPI(M) on Thursday said the BJP has pushed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to extend its “communal agenda” of ensuring that Hindu migrants from Bangladesh living in Assam are given citizenship while seeking to exclude Muslim migrants from that country.

An editorial in the forthcoming edition of the CPI(M) mouthpiece Peoples Democracy said the BJP had to get CAB passed to ensure smooth running of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

“The motivation for the bill was its communal agenda of ensuring that Hindu migrants from Bangladesh living in Assam could be given citizenship while seeking to exclude any Muslim migrant from that country. This measure was necessitated because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam would have excluded all those who entered the state after March 24, 1971,” the editorial said.

