Left parties to demonstrate before Parliament on July 24, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today said the Left parties would demonstrate before Parliament on July 24 to protest the “murder of democracy” in Tripura and West Bengal.

“After the BJP came to power in Tripura, four CPI(M) workers have been murdered and ransacking of party offices and harassment of party cadres by the BJP-RSS workers continue. All these show that law and order has collapsed in the state. It is a national issue, so we have decided to organise the protest,” he told a press conference here.

Yechury said law and order is a state subject and the state government was “responsible” for its breakdown.

He said three persons including a woman have died of lynching in the state recently.

“And a minister is responsible for fuelling it,” Yechury alleged.

The CPI(M) general secretary condemned the killing of three persons including a woman in Kashmir yesterday and appealed to the government to control the situation.

Yechury said the BJP and the RSS workers were trying to keep the situation in Kashmir “boiling”.

“The BJP and the RSS want to keep the situation in Kashmir boiling. They are playing the worst type vote bank politics before the general elections,” he said.

On the Law Commission’s proposal for a simultaneous elections of Parliament and state assembly, he said the idea of the simultaneous elections of Parliament and assembly is to “legitimise the illegitimate issues”.

“A coalition government can become minority after withdrawal of support and then it would not exist and the elections would be required because a minority government cannot continue. So, this exercise is futile,” he said.

He said the Kerala Communist government was toppled in 1950s under Article 356, making the mid-term assembly elections inevitable.

“Earlier, the assembly and Parliament elections used to be held simultaneously. But after the Keralas communist government was toppled due to application of Article 356 and later assembly election was held,” he said.

Asked about possibility of any kind of alliance with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, he ruled any possibility.

“Our policy is to defeat the TMC in West Bengal and save democracy and defeat the BJP and save democracy in the country,” he said.