Left parties send memorandum to Odisha Governor on Mahanadi row

The five left parties comprising CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), SUCI and AIFB sent a memorandum to the Governor after a day-long dharna before the Raj Bhawan. (IE)

Five Left parties in Odisha today urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to appeal to the Central government, and ask Chhattisgarh to stop construction of projects on the upstream of river Mahanadi.

“We appeal to you as the head of the state of Odisha to use your good office and prevail upon the Central government to ask Chhattisgarh government to stop construction work, and allow the normal flow of water of Mahanadi to Odisha till the judgement on Mahanadi Tribunal comes,” it said.