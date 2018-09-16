Left ‘no stone unturned’ to serve people of Rajasthan: CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (IE)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said her government left “no stone unturned” in serving the people of the state and sought from them another term, during ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ at her home turf in the Hadouti region.

While coming down heavily on Congress, Raje, on the third day of the fourth phase of her Gaurav Yatra in Hadouti, called upon the people to re-elect her government in the upcoming assembly election “to continue the pace of progress and development.

She addressed public meetings at Mangrol town in Baran district, and Itawa and Deegod in Kota district and highlighted the achievements of her government in the last four-and-a-half years.

“At least 175 Gaurav Paths have been constructed in Mangrol,” Raje said at a public meeting in Krishi Upaj Mandi ground in Mangrol town, claiming with an expenditure of Rs 13 crore, her government has made Baran–Mangrole flood-free.

The chief minister claimed that her government provided facilities for drinking and irrigation water round the year for Jhalawar and Baran.

“We are working our best to prove the people’s trust in our government,” Raje said in Itawa and asserted that 47 schools were upgraded in the area and an ITI college set up by the state government.

“The pace of progress and development should not be derailed,” the chief minister said and called upon the public to re-elect her government.

Raje addressed her third public meeting late in the evening in Deegod village of Sangod assembly constituency in Kota.

“We don’t do small tasks, but big ones,” Raje said in Deegod, referring to the Rs 8,000 crore Parwan Irrigation Project and claimed it would further be funded up to Rs 37,000 crores.

“The project would fulfil the water demands of 13 districts of the state … There would be electricity connection to every house hold by March 31, 2019,” Raje said.

State agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini, Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, MP Dushyant Singh, local MLAs and others attended Raje’s public meetings in Baran while she was joined by Kota–Bundi MP Om Birla in Kota.