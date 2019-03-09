Lok Sabha election 2019: LDF announces seat sharing arrangement; CPM to contest on 16 seats, CPI 4

Photo for representation. (File/PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced seat sharing formula for Lok Sabha election 2019 dates for which are likely to be announced soon. While the CPM will be contesting on 16 seats, CPI will field its candidates on the remaining four Lok Sabha constituencies.

The other two allies in the LDF – the JD-S and LJD – voiced their strong resentment over the seat sharing formula forcing CM Pinarayi Vijayan to pacify them. The Janata Dal-Secular opposed the decision to take away Kottayam seat on which the party had contested in the last general elections.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal, which was hoping to contest from Kozhikode or Vadakara, also protested after being denied any representation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to open its account in Kerala in Lok Sabha election 2019. The party is likely to field former state unit chief Kummanam Rajasekharan from Thiruvanathapuram against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Rajasekharan resigned stepped down from the post of Mizoram Governor on Friday giving air to speculations over him contesting the Lok Sabha election.

Shashi Tharoor has won Thiruvanthapuram seat twice in 2009 and 2014.