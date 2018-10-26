Left, Congress leaders by his side, Jignesh Mevani goes on abusive rant against PM Narendra Modi at Patna rally

Mevani, who was joined by leaders of various non-NDA parties, called PM Narendra Modi ‘namak haraam’ (one who betrays trust) several times.

Activist and independent legislator from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani on Thursday used derogatory language against PM Narendra Modi during a rally in Bihar’s Patna. Mevani, who was joined by leaders of various non-NDA parties, called PM Narendra Modi ‘namak haraam’ (one who betrays trust) several times, India Today and Republic TV reported.

“Yeh Kaptaan kitna namak haraam hai… aap dekhiye ki Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh UP or Bihar ke jin Majdooro ke khoon or pasine se Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot aur Baroda ki sadke banti hain.. vaha ke flyover bante hain… ke eento ke bhatto mein eentein paida hoti hain… vaha ke UP Bihar ke majdooro ko mara gaya.. 12-15 din tak mara gya… lekin is namak haraam ke muh se ek shabd nahi nikla,” Mevani said.

“Pradhanmatri ek line mein ye appeal karne ko tyyar nahi ki, hey Gujratiyo, UP aur Bihar ke majdooro ke sath ye badtameezi karna band karo (The prime minister is not ready to appeal in one sentence – fellow Gujaratis, stop behaving badly with labourers from UP and Gujarat),” he added.

Mevani made the remarks in front of a massive crowd attending the rally organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The leaders from various parties had come on one platform here Thursday in a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

The rally also saw the participation of Congress national general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI national general secretary Sudhakar Reddy, its leader Atul Anjaan and D Raja, CPI(M) politburo member Mohd Salim, NCP leader D P Tripathi and Loktantrik Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav among others.