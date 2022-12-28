Leena Nagwanshi, 22-year-old social media star, found dead at her Chhattisgarh home, police suspect suicide

Leena Nagwanshi, a 22-year-old social media influencer, was found hanging at her home in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, police said, reported news agency ANI. Police suspect that the deceased Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.

Ingeshwar Yadav, sub-inspector at the Chakradhar Nagar police station, said that Leena, who lived at Kelo Vihar Colony of Raigarh, hanged herself at her home, and her body has been sent for post-mortem.

“A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” Yadav said. She was pursuing Bachelors of Commerce and was in her second year.

Police said that her body was found hanging from the roof of her house by her mother. When her mother returned home in the afternoon from the market, Leena was not in her room. Her mother checked the house and when she couldn’t find her, she went to check the terrace only to find the door locked, police said.

When Leena’s mother tried to open the door, she found Leena hanging from the roof of her own house.

Leena’s Instagram handle has more than 10,000 followers, and her last post was on Christmas when she had uploaded a reel.

Tunisha Sharma death

The death comes days after the death of 21-year-old TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma who allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her serial on Saturday. She was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues.

Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.

(If you are feeling helpless, or battling suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to a mental health specialist, as help is just a call away. You may also reach at government mental health helpline numbers: Tele Manas (14416 and 1-800-91-4416), KIRAN (1800-599-0019)).