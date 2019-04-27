Leave Kashmir if you think it is affected by Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti to PM Modi

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 7:50:51 PM

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Article 370 and Article 35A have caused "maximum damage" to the state, saying it was the basis of its relationship with the country

kashmir news, kashmir latest news, president mehbooba mufti, prime minister narendra modi, article 370, article 35a, jammu and kashmir latest news, article 370 news, kulgam district, mehbooba mufti latest newsLeave Kashmir if you think it is affected by Article 370,says Mehbooba Mufti (ANI IMAGE)

 

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Article 370 and Article 35A have caused “maximum damage” to the state, saying it was the basis of its relationship with the country. “Article 370 is the basis of our relationship with the country and accession, and if the prime minister thinks Kashmir is in loss because of it, then they should leave Kashmir,” Mufti told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about Modi’s remarks.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament’s power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define ‘permanent residents’ for bestowing special rights and privileges on them. “Article 370 is the basis of our relationship with the country and accession, and if the prime minister thinks Kashmir is in loss because of it, then they should leave Kashmir,” Mufti told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about Modi’s remarks.

In an interview to a private TV channel in Varanasi on Friday, the day he filed his nomination papers, PM Modi said Articles 370 and 35A have done “maximum damage” to Kashmir. “We set up AIIMS and IIM in Kashmir but top professors are not ready to go there because they can’t buy property there. The rents there are very high. There is no investment in J&K because investors feel they won’t get land there,” he had said. The PM had also said the youth in Kashmir were not getting jobs. “Kashmir is staring at bankruptcy. Terrorists have finished tourism in the state. There is no investment because of Articles 370 and 35A.

Now, people in Kashmir feel there is a need for change,” he had said. Mehbooba also lashed out at the Congress and the National Conference for “not thinking of the state’s special status when they were in power”. “When (Ghulam Nabi) Azad was the chief minister of the state, he allotted thousands of kanals of land to the (Amarnath) Shrine Board. (Why) did not he think of Article 370 at that time? He tore apart (Article) 370.

“Similarly, (NC founder) Sheikh (Mohammad Abdullah) accepted the chief minister’s seat after signing the 1975 accord with the then prime minister Indira Gandhi,” she said. Mufti said that she fought with the Modi government for two years to protect the special status of the state when the PDP-BJP coalition was in power. “I told Modi in Delhi that if you tinker with (Article) 35A, then PDP will leave the government,” the former chief minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Leave Kashmir if you think it is affected by Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti to PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition