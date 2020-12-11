  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Leave agitation, take path of discussion’: Centre reaches out as farmers threaten to intensity stir over Farm Acts

December 11, 2020 3:07 PM

Farmers protest: Today, the agriculture minister said that he was hopeful that they will find a solution. He urged the farmer unions to break the deadlock.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)

 

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Centre was yet to receive any response from the farmer unions on its proposal suggesting amendments in the Farm Acts. He said that the proposal was with the farmers, “they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them”. He said that the government came to know through the media that the farmers had rejected the proposal.

“Yesterday (Thursday) I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal. We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from them. We are ready as soon as we receive a proposal from them,” the minister said. On Thursday, Narendra Singh Tomar along with Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference where they discussed the apprehensions raised by the farmer unions.

The agriculture minister also explained the reasoning behind all the points and why the Centre made certain provisions like dispute resolution by SDM only. He, however, said that the Centre was ready to make some amendments if the farmers still had some fears about their lands and right to appeal in the court. Both the ministers appealed to the farmers to call off the agitation and start dialogue. They also said that the Centre was ready to discuss its proposal with the farmers. However, the farmers rejected the appeal and threatened to block the rail tracks.

Today, the agriculture minister said that he was hopeful that they will find a solution. He urged the farmer unions to break the deadlock. “The government has sent them a proposal. In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion. The Government is ready for talks,” he said.

He further said that laws made by the government had been formed after a lot of deliberation – to bring a change in the lives of farmers and to remove the justice that was being done to them for years. “It was done to ensure that farmers could leave better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture. We agree that we are not the over-ruling power and Unions might also have something in their mind. So, the government is ready to make reforms in the laws after talks.”

