‘Learning about the organisation’: Priyanka Gandhi after 15-hour marathon meet with Congress workers in UP

Newly appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit the ground running. Handed charge of the difficult political terrain of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka on Tuesday met party workers in Lucknow from various constituencies. The meetings that began at around 2 PM at the party’s headquarters in the state capital went on till 5:30 am on Wednesday.
Priyanka interacted with party workers and leaders to assess the party’s ground reality in the state. Emerging from the meeting, Priyanka told reporters that she was happy to see the enthusiasm of party workers.
“I am learning a lot about the organisation, its structure and the changes that need to be made. I am getting their (Congress workers) views on how to fight election, according to them,” she said. The meeting came a day after Priyanka along with her brother and Congress president held a mega roadshow in Lucknow.
#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when asked if ED probing #RobertVadra affects her “Yeh cheeze chalti rahengi, yeh cheeze chalti rahengi, mai apna kaam kar rahi hoon” pic.twitter.com/O1rpEMAheY
— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
When asked about Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the role of her husband Robert Vadra in graft cases, she replied, “These things will keep going, I am doing my own work.”
On Tuesday, Priyanka had accompanied Rovbert Vadra to the ED’s office in Jaipur for his alleged involvement in a land scam in Bikaner.
Meanwhile, Robert Vadra once again appeared before the ED office in Jaipur for another round of interrogation on Wednesday. This is his second appearance before the ED in Jaipur. Before this, he was subject to intense quizzing by the ED thrice in Delhi in a money laundering probe.
