‘Learning about the organisation’: Priyanka Gandhi after 15-hour marathon meet with Congress workers in UP

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 2:15 PM

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met Congress workers in Lucknow from various constituencies. The meetings that began at around 2 PM at the party's headquarters and went on till 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi‘Learning about the organisation’: Priyanka Gandhi after 15-hour marathon meet with Congress workers in UP

Newly appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit the ground running. Handed charge of the difficult political terrain of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka on Tuesday met party workers in Lucknow from various constituencies. The meetings that began at around 2 PM at the party’s headquarters in the state capital went on till 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Priyanka interacted with party workers and leaders to assess the party’s ground reality in the state. Emerging from the meeting, Priyanka told reporters that she was happy to see the enthusiasm of party workers.

“I am learning a lot about the organisation, its structure and the changes that need to be made. I am getting their (Congress workers) views on how to fight election, according to them,” she said. The meeting came a day after Priyanka along with her brother and Congress president held a mega roadshow in Lucknow.


When asked about Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the role of her husband Robert Vadra in graft cases, she replied, “These things will keep going, I am doing my own work.”

On Tuesday, Priyanka had accompanied Rovbert Vadra to the ED’s office in Jaipur for his alleged involvement in a land scam in Bikaner.

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra once again appeared before the ED office in Jaipur for another round of interrogation on Wednesday. This is his second appearance before the ED in Jaipur. Before this, he was subject to intense quizzing by the ED thrice in Delhi in a money laundering probe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Learning about the organisation’: Priyanka Gandhi after 15-hour marathon meet with Congress workers in UP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition