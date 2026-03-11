Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition over a no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, calling it “unfortunate”. “We may not agree with the Speaker’s ruling, but it is binding and cannot be doubted,” he said.

Replying to the two-day debate on the opposition resolution, Amit Shah said that the Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. “This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House,” Amit Shah said.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, with more than 50 MPs standing in support of the resolution. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, has allotted 10 hours for debate.

A total of 118 Opposition MPs signed the resolution, alleging “partisan behaviour” by the Speaker.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah asserted that even the Supreme Court cannot judge the ruling of the Speaker. This, the senior BJP leader said, has been the rule so that he can function independently, Shah said, adding that maintaining the decorum of the House is part of the Speaker’s duty.

“Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than ‘paatal’. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation.”

“If I discuss the impending end of Maoism in this debate, the Chair will ask me to sit down. Why do seniors like Shashi Tharoor and Balu ji teach them what to do?”, Shah asked.

‘Lok Sabha not a fish market, House runs as per rules’

He said the House is not a marketplace and the members are expected to follow the rules.

“According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures,” he added.

Launching a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi, he said that the attendance of the Leader of the Oppositon is below the national average. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits while the Parliament is in progress, Shah said: “When the opposition gets a chance, why is the LoP in Germany”.

Shah said that the Opposition “will have to follow the procedure of the House”. “We can speak of our rights but no one can violate rules of the House. We may not agree with Speaker’s ruling but it is binding and cannot be doubted”.

“All members will agree that coming into the Well, tearing papers, and throwing them at the Speaker’s chair is an attempt to humiliate the Speaker…”

“When I stand here, I will not make any political allegations. However, I will certainly respond to the political allegations that have already been made, and I will respond strongly…,” he said.

#WATCH | On Opposition's No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union HM Amit Shah says, "…While being in Opposition, BJP-NDA had never brought No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker. We worked as a constructive Opposition. We preserved the dignity of… pic.twitter.com/QddAMwIK9L — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

Amit Shah said the BJP has been in the Opposition for a long time, but it never brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

“Three times, a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Lok Sabha was introduced in the House; however, neither the BJP nor the NDA has ever brought forward such a motion,” he said.

No-confidence motion

118 Opposition MPs have signed the no-confidence motion, alleging that Om Birla displayed “partisan behaviour” and failed to maintain the impartiality expected from the Speaker’s office. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding, allowed the motion and allotted 10 hours for debate, urging members to remain focused on the resolution.

The resolution against the Speaker has significant support from the Opposition, with 118 Opposition MPs signing the motion, alleging that Om Birla displayed “partisan behaviour” and failed to maintain the impartiality expected from the Speaker’s office. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding, allowed the motion and allotted 10 hours for debate, urging members to remain focused on the resolution.