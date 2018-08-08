Learn discipline from RSS, Congress’ Madhya pradesh in-charge tells party cadre

Babaria, a general secretary in the All India Congress Committee, had called an organisational meet, where chairs arranged were reportedly less than the required number.

On a day when Rahul Gandhi was criticising the RSS in Delhi’s Talkatora stadium, his party’s pointsman for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh had a lesson for the cadre – one should learn disciple from RSS. Deepak Babaria, the state Congress in-charge, who was miffed with some partymen who fought over a chair in state’s Vidisha, said, “Learn discipline from RSS.”

Babaria’s statement wasn’t a slip of the tongue as he later said that there’s “no harm” in citing the example of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP and Congress chief’s frequent target.

Babaria, a general secretary in the All India Congress Committee, had called an organisational meet, where chairs arranged were reportedly fell short of the required number. As per a report, Sindhu Vikram Singh Bhawar Bana, a member of the royal family, didn’t get a place to sit in the meeting. This led to an argument which boiled over into a physical confrontation, with members pushing and shoving each other.

Days ago, another report had surfaced which highlighted the non-civic behaviour of the Congress workers. A number of Congress workers were accused of manhandling Babaria. Later, the Congress expelled all six from the party. “The party has expelled six workers for indiscipline during Babaria’s visit to Rewa,” said state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

The action was taken against party workers Rajesh Singh, Bhaskar Singh Monu, Rahul Singh, Sandip Singh, Dharmendra Tiwari and Manvendra Singh. The state of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls later this year and a number of reports of inter-organisational conflicts have surfaced ahead of the elections.