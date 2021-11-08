‘Leaders in Delhi condole a dog’s deaths, not farmers’: Satya Pal Malik says ready to quit as Governor

Malik also criticised the Central Vista redevelopment plan, saying it would be better to build a world-class college, instead of a new Parliament building.

Continuing his criticism of the Centre over the farmers’ issue and the Central Vista project, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that he was not scared of being asked to step down from his post.

Malik said that leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but none of them expressed grief on the death of “600” farmers over the course of the agitation against the Centre’s three agri-marketing laws.

Malik also criticised the Central Vista redevelopment plan, a project in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a personal interest, saying it would be better to build a world-class college, instead of a new Parliament building.

These were the latest in a series of provocative remarks by the Governor, who has been directly or indirectly targeting the BJP governments at the Centre and the states over the farmers’ issue and alleged corruption.