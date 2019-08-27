Blast from the past: An infamous scandal has returned to haunt Karnataka’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister

Laxman Savadi was administered oath of office earlier this week. (File Photo/PTI)

Karnataka politics latest news: Newly appointed Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi has vowed to bring ‘good name’ to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the midst of an old controversy involving him resurfacing in a section of the media. CM Yediyurappa’s cabinet expansion saw him appoint Savadi along with Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN as deputy CMs of the state on Monday.

“National and state leaders made me Deputy Chief Minister, they have shown faith in me. I will make the party stronger and bring good name to the government. I did not ask for this post, senior leaders gave it to me, I accepted it,” Savadi told news agency ANI in Bengaluru.

However, Savadi and the state unit of the BJP were left embarrassed as local TV channels pulled out an old controversial video clip involving the deputy CM. Savadi was allegedly caught watching a porn clip inside the Assembly on February 8, 2012. Television channels had then flashed the video showing Savadi who then served as cooperation minister.

Savadi had then rubbished the allegations and said that he was actually watching a clip of a woman who was raped by four men to know more about the incident. “I do not have the cheap mentality to see pornographic visuals,” he had said. Savadi and another minister CC Patil had to resign from their posts after the party came under intense attack from the Congress and the Opposition.

However, seven years down the line, the incident has returned to haunt both Patil and Savad who have been included in the Yediyurappa cabinet. The incident had created a nationwide rage with serious questions being raised over the propriety on the serving lawmakers and the BJP’s inability to act against them. Back in power after a year-long struggle post elections, Yediyurappa and the BJP need to be aware that the ousted government of Congress and the JD(S) could pay them back in their own coin. Having alleged a BJP hand in destabilising the Congress-JD(S) government, the erstwhile ruling parties are sure to pounce at every opportunity they have to get back at the BJP. And Yediyurappa’s choice of deputy is sure to provide fodder to the Opposition.