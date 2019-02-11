Lax enforcement! Online frauds nearly double in two years

Online frauds nearly doubled in two years.

Number of cyber crimes have jumped by nearly hundred per cent in two years giving rise to the concerns of lax law enforcement against cyber frauds in the country. According to the latest official data available with the government, more than 2,500 cases of cyber crimes were registered in the country in 2016.

Cyber criminals often take advantage of lax rules and lack of knowledge of users in defrauding them by stealing their credentials, or by misleading them to share their OTPs and passwords.

According to the latest data given by the government in the Rajya Sabha, total 1,286 cases of cyber crime were registered in the country in 2014. However, the cases of cyber crimes registered a surge of over 85% as 2,384 cyber crimes were registered in different states and union territories.

In 2016, a total of 2,522 cyber crimes were registered throughout the country, which was an increase of nearly six per cent. However, between 2014 and 2016, the cyber crimes registered an increase of over 96%.

“The Law Enforcement Agencies take legal action as per provisions of law against the cyber fraud offenders,” said Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, the minister of state in the ministry of home affairs in the Rajya Sabha adding that several steps have also been taken to control the cases of online frauds that include spreading awareness, issue of advisories and training of law enforcement agencies to prevent such frauds and speed up investigation.