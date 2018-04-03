Lax Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government lost Rs 67 crore, says CAG report

According to the report, the Urban Development department lacked effective planning and coordination in developing Delhi road Network in a phased manner to cope up with increasing vehicle population. (PTI)

Lack of timely and effective action by the Rural Develpoment department regarding land lease allotment to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi resulted in non-recovery of around Rs 67 crore, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Delhi assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said.

The compliance audit alo mentioned that 88 units of the department of trade and taxes, state excise, transport and revenue conducted during the year 2016-17 revealed under assessment, short levy, loss of revenue and other irregularities involving Rs 416 crore in 650 cases. Sisodia assured of action against those found guilty by the government auditor. “Strict action will be taken against officers, even Ministers or any other found guilty,” he said.